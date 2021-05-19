PICT remains fully operational during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Pakistan International Container Terminal Limited (PICT) was fully operational during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, except for the first day of Eid, said a notice issued by PICT on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Container Terminal Limited (PICT) was fully operational during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, except for the first day of Eid, said a notice issued by PICT on Wednesday.

According to notice, however, to facilitate the national trade, PICT has extended two additional free days in addition to the standard five days.