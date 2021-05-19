UrduPoint.com
PICT Remains Fully Operational During Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:55 PM

Pakistan International Container Terminal Limited (PICT) was fully operational during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, except for the first day of Eid, said a notice issued by PICT on Wednesday

According to notice, however, to facilitate the national trade, PICT has extended two additional free days in addition to the standard five days.

