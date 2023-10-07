Open Menu

PILAC Holds Saraiki Folk Music Show At Multan Arts Council

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PILAC holds Saraiki Folk Music show at Multan Arts Council

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) In a resounding celebration of Saraiki culture, the Multan Arts Council arranged a "Culture Fair" in which Saraiki folk music received immense appreciation from audiences.

This event, graced by renowned Saraiki language singers from Jhang, Mianwali, and Bhakkar, proved to be a mesmerizing display of their vocal talents.

Director Punjab Institute of Languages and Culture (PILAC) Khaqan Haider Ghazi addressing the participants maintained the Punjab government's commitment to nurturing regional culture through practical initiatives like cultural fairs across the province. These events aimed to promote folk music and empower folk artists, offering the public an avenue for wholesome recreational activities.

He added, Multan Culture Fair served as a significant link in this cultural chain, featuring stellar performances by celebrated artists such as Gulab, Iram Siyal, Wajid Baghdadi, Abid Kanwal, Sharafat Baloch, and Aun Abbas.

This event stands as a testament to the Punjab government's dedication to preserving and celebrating the rich heritage of the Saraiki language and culture, ensuring its enduring presence in the hearts of the people, he concluded.

On this occasion, the Multan Arts Council hall was abuzz with music enthusiasts, reveling in the harmonious melodies on display.

