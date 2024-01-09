PIMA members elect office bearers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The election process for Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) provincial presidents has concluded, as members voted for presidents and executive council members through confidential balloting in biennial provincial conventions.

According to PIMA's spokesperson, these have been selected for a two-year term.

According to the results, Dr. Asif Mahmood Khokhar assumed the role of President for Central Punjab, Dr. Noor Hussain Malik for North Punjab, Dr. Hafiz Habib ur Rahman for South Punjab, Dr. Fakhar Alam for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr.

Abdul Rasheed Wahab for Sindh, and Dr. Abdul Jabbar for Balochistan.

Simultaneously, PIMA members in Azad Kashmir chose Dr. Muhammad Usman, while members in Gilgit-Baltistan elected Dr. Anayatullah Khan Tahir as their respective Presidents.

Provincial-level medical conventions took place at Faisalabad Medical University/Punjab Medical College in Punjab, Isra Medical University Hyderabad in Sindh, Saidu Medical College Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Quetta Press Club in Balochistan, Rawalkot in Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit city in Gilgit Baltistan, drawing participation from thousands of doctors.