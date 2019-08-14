Pindities celebrate Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The residents of Rawalpindi Wednesday celebrated the 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express support to the Kashmiri brethren braving Indian repression in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

All the government, semi-government buildings, schools, universities, markets, plazas, cars, vehicles, motorcycles and houses were decorated with illuminations, national flags, banners, and colorful buntings to celebrate the independence days.

The people were seen wearing badges of national flags, and green and white colored ribbons to express their love for Pakistan.

Special prayers were offered for the betterment and development of the country, besides for the independence of occupied Kashmir form the Indian clutches.

Some jubilant youngsters with big size national flags fixed on their cars and motorcycles, and playing national songs, kept moving on city roads.

A flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony was held here at Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for Women to mark the day.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt ® Saqib Zafar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ahsan Tufail, City Police Officer Faisal Rana, district administration officials, teaching and non teaching staff and people from different segments of the society attended the ceremony.

A smart contingent of police presented a salute to the national flag. Inspirational speeches and motivational national songs were sung by the students to celebrate the occasion.

Commissioner Saqib Zafar said today the independence day was being celebrated as a day to express solidarity with people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

The entire nation unitedly reiterated its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brethren.

Similarly, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a ceremony to celebrate independence day in a benefiting manner. The flag hosting ceremony was performed by Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir. National Anthem was also played on the occasion.

A flag hosting ceremony was also held in the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem hoisted the flag of Pakistan. A rally also held that started from RCCI main gate and culminated at Punjab House.

A colorful flag hoisting ceremony was held under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council. RAC Director Waqar Ahmed accompanied by students and artists hoisted the flag alongwith Kashmiri flags.

The local singers presented national and Kashmiri songs on the occasion. The participants also chanted slogans in favour of the people of Kashmir.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the prosperity of the country.

District Bar Association, Anjuman Faiz ul islam, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), political parties and people from different walks of life organized different programmes and ceremonies to mark the independence day.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) chalked out a comprehensive plan for the independence day. However, one-wheelers were seen performing dangerous antics near Ayub Park, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Murree Road and other areas.

Strict security measures were observed by the law enforcing agencies to avoid any untoward incident.