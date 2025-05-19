Open Menu

PITB Geo-tags 3,868 Mines Through App

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PITB geo-tags 3,868 mines through app

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Mines & Minerals Department, has successfully geo-tagged over 3,868 mineral reserves using the Chief Inspectorate of Mines App since Oct 2021.

This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, here on Monday.

The Chief Inspectorate of Mines App, developed by PITB, enables digital inspection and oversight of mining sites across six different regions with 2,416 inspections completed by 10 inspectors since August 2023.

Additionally, the system facilitates the monitoring of emergency rescue equipment and allows timely incident reporting, enhancing safety and compliance in Punjab’s mining sector.

On this occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “This digital solution streamlines mining operations and strengthens real-time monitoring of compliance, advancing the mining sector towards greater transparency and safety.”

Recent Stories

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

51 minutes ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

57 minutes ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

1 hour ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

4 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

22 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

22 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan