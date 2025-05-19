PITB Geo-tags 3,868 Mines Through App
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Mines & Minerals Department, has successfully geo-tagged over 3,868 mineral reserves using the Chief Inspectorate of Mines App since Oct 2021.
This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, here on Monday.
The Chief Inspectorate of Mines App, developed by PITB, enables digital inspection and oversight of mining sites across six different regions with 2,416 inspections completed by 10 inspectors since August 2023.
Additionally, the system facilitates the monitoring of emergency rescue equipment and allows timely incident reporting, enhancing safety and compliance in Punjab’s mining sector.
On this occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “This digital solution streamlines mining operations and strengthens real-time monitoring of compliance, advancing the mining sector towards greater transparency and safety.”
