Pizza Shop Gutted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Precious material in a three-storey pizza shop was reduced to ashes due to fire incident in the area of Jaranwala police station,here on Saturday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that fire erupted in a three-storey “Dominoes Pizza"shop situated at Tehsil Jaranwala near Lady Bagh opposite Imam Bargah due to short-circuiting.
The fire engulfed all storeys of the shop and burnt precious material including furniture,sealing,kitchen items,etc.
Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.
