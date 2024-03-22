Open Menu

Planning Minister Calls For 'proactive Approach' In Disaster Management

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 09:49 PM

Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday urged the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to adopt a 'proactive approach' to cope with any natural calamity-like situation in the future, saying "Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries affected by climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday urged the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to adopt a 'proactive approach' to cope with any natural calamity-like situation in the future, saying "Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries affected by climate change."

The minister made these remarks during his visit to the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), where he received a detailed briefing by the Chairman of NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, according to a Planning Ministry news release.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that in 2022, Pakistan faced unprecedented devastation due to torrential rains and flooding in most parts of the country, affecting 33 million people and causing economic losses worth $30 billion.

In response, the government devised a Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction (4RF) framework, aimed at effective coordination and participation among Federal and provincial governments, development partners, donors, international and national NGOs, and academic and private sectors, the minister said explaining the key features of the 4RF framework developed in the aftermath of the 2022 flood.

"We should adopt a proactive approach when it comes to disaster rehabilitation, disaster management, and preparedness while utilizing data," he emphasized.

Although Pakistan's carbon emission is less than one percent, it remains among the countries most vulnerable to climatic disasters. Pakistan presented this case before COP27 and COP28, respectively.

During the briefing, the minister underscored the importance of provinces ensuring no encroachment alongside rivers, nullahs and streams.

Similarly, he pointed out the illegal construction alongside the significant threat of floods, emphasizing the need for the provincial government to ensure complete implementation of its anti-encroachment drive.

The minister stressed the need to strengthen civil defence, scout and other departments, particularly in provinces, to effectively tackle disaster-like situations.

Ahsan Iqbal also commended NDMA, particularly their performance during the 2022 flood, which remained remarkable. Earlier, each sector of NDMA gave a comprehensive briefing, highlighting their key achievements, which were acknowledged by the minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal Flood Visit Government Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

LHC says factories' power disconnections should be ..

LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution

1 minute ago
 Stock listing offers windfall for Trump as bond de ..

Stock listing offers windfall for Trump as bond deadline looms

1 minute ago
 Babar Azam pays homage to Holy Prophet PBUH

Babar Azam pays homage to Holy Prophet PBUH

24 minutes ago
 Seamers put Sri Lanka in control as Bangladesh cha ..

Seamers put Sri Lanka in control as Bangladesh chase 280

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK vow to strengthen bilateral relations

Pakistan, UK vow to strengthen bilateral relations

35 minutes ago
 Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth ..

Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs

37 minutes ago
Chief Secretary suspends MD WASA for misconduct, b ..

Chief Secretary suspends MD WASA for misconduct, bad performance

37 minutes ago
 Chandka Medical college starts trees plantation we ..

Chandka Medical college starts trees plantation week

37 minutes ago
 More than 6 million acres of land in country affec ..

More than 6 million acres of land in country affected by salinity: Experts

37 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK ministers ..

Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK ministers discuss bilateral ties

37 minutes ago
 UAF promises Janazgah won't be removed from univer ..

UAF promises Janazgah won't be removed from university land

35 minutes ago
 Tragic death under avalanche spurs urgent calls fo ..

Tragic death under avalanche spurs urgent calls for road maintenance

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan