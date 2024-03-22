Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday urged the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to adopt a 'proactive approach' to cope with any natural calamity-like situation in the future, saying "Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries affected by climate change."

The minister made these remarks during his visit to the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), where he received a detailed briefing by the Chairman of NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, according to a Planning Ministry news release.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that in 2022, Pakistan faced unprecedented devastation due to torrential rains and flooding in most parts of the country, affecting 33 million people and causing economic losses worth $30 billion.

In response, the government devised a Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction (4RF) framework, aimed at effective coordination and participation among Federal and provincial governments, development partners, donors, international and national NGOs, and academic and private sectors, the minister said explaining the key features of the 4RF framework developed in the aftermath of the 2022 flood.

"We should adopt a proactive approach when it comes to disaster rehabilitation, disaster management, and preparedness while utilizing data," he emphasized.

Although Pakistan's carbon emission is less than one percent, it remains among the countries most vulnerable to climatic disasters. Pakistan presented this case before COP27 and COP28, respectively.

During the briefing, the minister underscored the importance of provinces ensuring no encroachment alongside rivers, nullahs and streams.

Similarly, he pointed out the illegal construction alongside the significant threat of floods, emphasizing the need for the provincial government to ensure complete implementation of its anti-encroachment drive.

The minister stressed the need to strengthen civil defence, scout and other departments, particularly in provinces, to effectively tackle disaster-like situations.

Ahsan Iqbal also commended NDMA, particularly their performance during the 2022 flood, which remained remarkable. Earlier, each sector of NDMA gave a comprehensive briefing, highlighting their key achievements, which were acknowledged by the minister.