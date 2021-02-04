Plastic bags ban; strict enforcement drive to start by March 1

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) on Thursday warned residents of the Federal capital to shun single-use polythene bags as strict enforcement drive was going to be launched from 1st March.

Joint Secretary MoCC Syed Mujtabah Hussain hold a public awareness campaign along with representatives of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Traders Association of Pakistan and All Pakistan Non-Woven bags manufacturers Association here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Secretary said after consultation with the ICT administration, Pak-EPA, traders' association and ICCI a one month relaxation was given in the enforcement of the ban imposed on single-time use plastic bags.

He added that all the shopkeepers and customers alike were warned to avoid using plastic bags before March 1st as incase of violation an individual would be fined Rs 5,000 were as the manufacturer to be charged Rs 1,00,000 fine and shopkeeper to be penalized Rs 10,000 for flouting the restriction.

"If the violator repeats contravening Ban on Plastic bags for the second time then the fine could be doubled." He warned the residents that a polythene bag with D2W stamp was being sold in the market as permissible one which was a fraud and against the law.

Such bags would not only be confiscated from its possessor rather a fine would be imposed as well, he added.

He also along with the other representatives distributed biodegradable, reusable and recyclable bags among the shopkeepers and general public in Aabpara Market.

He also apprised the masses on hazardous impact of plastic bags on human health, wildlife, marine life and ecology.

To a question, he said all Pakistan Plastic bags and alternate bags manufacturers were taken on board to make sufficient stocks of alternate bags available in the market for effective compliance of the ban.

President All Pakistan Traders' Association Ajmal Baloch said the traders were fully supporting the ban whereas there should be a large scale market availability of alternate bags. Otherwise, the compliance was difficult for the shopkeeper as he has to give a free bag to the customer which would be possible if cheaper solutions were introduced.

President All Pakistan Non-Woven Bags Association Sheikh Umer Hussain said that alternate cotton, jute and non-woven bags alongwith starch bags were already being manufactured in the country.

However, sufficient stocks would be available in the market on cheaper rates for maximum compliance.