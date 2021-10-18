UrduPoint.com

Pledges With Tribal People To Be Fulfilled At All Cost: Ministers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:23 PM

All the pledges made with tribal people before the merger of Federal Administrative Tribal Areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being fulfilled which will pave the path of prosperity and development in tribal areas

All the pledges made with tribal people before the merger of Federal Administrative Tribal Areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being fulfilled which will pave the path of prosperity and development in tribal areas.

These views were expressed by three provincial ministers in a Consultative Meeting with tribal elders held here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Minister Dr Amjad Ali, Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwar Zeb Khan and Provincial Minister for Relief Iqbal Wazir, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar and other officers concerned besides tribal elders.

Addressing the meeting, the housing minister said that in line with the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and PTI leadership is visiting different areas of merged districts to remove the long lasting deprivations of tribal people.

He said the fruits were being witnessed against the great sacrifices rendered by tribal people for restoration of peace in the region.

Minister for Zakar and Ushr Anwar Zeb said that a network of basic amenities of life has been initiated in merged districts including provision of clean drinking water, constructions of roads, best standard health and education.

He said a comprehensive system for disbursement of Zakat among the needy people has been introduced in merged districts so that all the deserved would be facilitated in a transparent manner.

Similarly, Minister for Relief Iqbal Wazir vowed to the tribal elders that he would raise the voice of merged districts on all available forums and the PTI government would resolve all the problems of people residing in tribal belts of the country.

He said that two mega programs including Three-Year and Ten-Year developmental programs for the merged districts were in full swing and different mega projects would be completed in the near future.

