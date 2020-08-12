SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PLGMEA) has welcomed resumption of flight operations by the international airlines from Pakistan.

Chairman PLGMEA Syed Nadeem Abbas, in a press release, said that the resumption of the flight operations by all international airlines was a sigh of relief for export industry.