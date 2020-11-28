UrduPoint.com
Plots To Be Cancelled In FDA City In Case Of Non Payment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 09:29 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has issued warning to the allottees to immediately pay their dues, otherwise, their plots would be cancelled if arrears were not deposited up to Monday (November 30, 2020).

FDA spokesman said here on Saturday that some allottees of FDA City Housing Schemes were reluctant to pay their dues despite repeated requests for the last many years.

Now, the FDA fixed November 30 as dead line of payment of dues for plots in FDA City. Therefore, the plot allottees should immediately pay their dues.

In this connection, Project Management Unit of FDA City Office will also remainopen on Sunday (November 29) to facilitate the allottees.

