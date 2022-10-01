PM AJK issues weekly schedule for ministers to resolve public problems

Terming good governance as his government's manifesto, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Saturday formally issued a weekly schedule for ministers to get the issues of people settled on priority basis

The initiative is a step forward towards resolving issues being faced by the people at a lower level. The move will not only facilitate public access to the ministers but will also have a significant positive impact on the efficiency of the departments.

As per the schedule, ministers will work four days a week at their offices to deal with government issues whereas one day has been fixed for public hearing whereby the ministers in the presence of District administration officials would visit their respective constituency to listen to public grievances.

It is worth mentioning here that the AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan had time and again reiterated that achieving good governance and serving masses in line with the vision of the party chairman Imran Khan was his government's top most priority.