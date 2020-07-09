UrduPoint.com
PM Appeals To Nation To Celebrate Eid-ul-Azha With Simplicity, Observing SOPs

PM appeals to nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity, observing SOPs

Prime Minister Imran Khan says any carelessness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha will lead to a fresh spike in the Coronavirus cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity, strictly observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

He was talking to media after inaugurating Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Center in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said any carelessness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha will lead to a fresh spike in the Coronavirus cases.

He expressed satisfaction that with the cooperation of all the departments concerned the curve of Coronavirus cases in the country is on the decline. He said smart lockdown has yielded positive results.

Commending completion of a modern Isolation Hospital in a record short period, the Prime Minister said important tasks can be completed with political will.

Earlier, NDMA Chairman Lt. General Muhammad Afzal briefed the Prime Minister about the isolation hospital.

The 250-bed state of the art medical facility has been constructed in record forty days at a cost of about 980 million rupees.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

