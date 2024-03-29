PM Chairs Meeting On Measures Against Electricity Theft, Smuggling
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday chaired a meeting on measures against spectrum of Illegal activities here.
Members of the Federal Cabinet, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Provincial Chief Ministers and high-level government officials were present in the meeting.
The agenda of the meeting was “Measures against Spectrum of illegal activities & Criminal Mafias”. The participants were briefed in detail on steps taken against the criminal mafias, smuggling, hoarding, money laundering, power theft and repatriation of illegal foreigners etc.
The participants acknowledged the importance of such actions and their positive impact on the economy and well being of the people of Pakistan.
The meeting showed firm resolve to take action against smugglers, hoarders and market manipulators, who have impacted the economic trajectory and to provide immediate relief to common citizens.
The meeting gave approval of agreements among Federal and Provincial governments on Anti-Power Theft policy, restructuring of Power Distribution Companies on modern lines, installation of Smart meters for full eradication of Power Theft and ordered strict action against the corrupt officers.
Chief of the Army Staff assured unwavering resolve of Pakistan Army to support government's initiatives aimed at economic recovery of the country.
At the end, the prime minister directed all the stakeholders to vigorously pursue various initiatives against spectrum of illegal activities & criminal mafias to ensure their accomplishment within stipulated timeframe.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IPM technology an opportunity to shift to bio-control regime for profitable cotton: Secretary agricu ..20 minutes ago
-
DPO conducts surprise night visit to assess security situation in Mardan40 minutes ago
-
LDA cracks down on parking violations across city60 minutes ago
-
NAB Lahore DG vows justice and compensation for victims60 minutes ago
-
Court awards death sentence to a criminal in murder case60 minutes ago
-
Accused of raping mentally-challenged girl arrested60 minutes ago
-
18 bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, kite sellers netted1 hour ago
-
Wheat procurement begins in district Sanghar, no role of middlemen: DC1 hour ago
-
Maryam Nawaz approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan card1 hour ago
-
WASA disconnects 177 connections of defaulters1 hour ago
-
SHO, entire staff of police station suspended for taking bribe from kite makers1 hour ago
-
Hazrat Mujaddid Alf Sani's Urs: Ministry executes computerized ballot for 200 devotees1 hour ago