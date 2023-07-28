PM condoles with UAE President over sad demise of his brother: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had met United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Presidential Palace to express condolences over sad demise of his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

The minister, in a tweet, said that the PM conveyed condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan over the sad demise.

She said the prime minister, on the occasion, prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the departed soul in paradise and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Marriyum said the prime minister reached Abu Dhabi on Friday afternoon specifically to condole with the President of the UAE on demise of his brother. He has returned to Pakistan earlier in the night.