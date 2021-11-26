PM directs MNAs, MPAs to work for welfare, betterment of masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the members of National and Provincial Assemblies to work for the welfare and betterment of masses with particular focus on the poor.

The Prime Minister was talking to the Members of National and Provincial Assemblies as well as the office bearers of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), who called on him here.

Those who met the Prime Minister included Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Mohtarma Zille Huma, Mohtarma Uzma Riaz, Mohtarma Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Dr. Nausheen Hamid; Punjab Provincial Culture Minister Khial Ahmad Kastro, Punjab Provincial Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan; Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from Punjab Ahsan Saleem Barial, Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri, Hamid Yar Hiraj, Chaudhry Ejaz Sultan Bandisha, Farooq Amanullah Dareshak; MPAs from Sindh Malik Shehzad Awan, Jamal Ahmad Siddiqui; MPAs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deedar Khan, Muhammad Abdul Salam, Bilal Afridi; and party members Azeem Lakhwi, Dr.

Nadia, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Muhammad Aslam Bariar and Qaisar Bariar.

Senator Saifullah Niazi, MNAs Amir Mehmood Kiani and Malik Amir Dogar were also present in the meetings during which political matters as well as development projects in the respective Constituencies were discussed.