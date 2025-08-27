PM Directs Preparedness Against Potential Urban Flooding In Lahore, Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority to take immediate measures to address potential urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot and Gujrat, besides continuing its early warning and relief efforts.
The prime minister, chairing an emergency meeting to discuss the situation caused by heavy rains and potential flood in Punjab, particularly in Chenab, Sutlej, and Ravi rivers, directed to enhance the effectiveness of flood and rainfall warnings, emphasizing the importance of timely information sharing between NDMA and PDMA Punjab to minimize losses.
NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik briefed the prime minister on the flood situation in rivers, preemptive evacuations, safe relocations, and the delivery of relief supplies in affected areas.
Referring to the provision of tents by the NDMA for affected areas in Punjab, he said the supply of other essential items will continue.
He instructed Minister for Communications, Minister for Energy, Secretary Energy, and NHA Chairman to reach Lahore to fully cooperate with the provincial government to ensure uninterrupted power supply, communication channels, and road restoration in the affected areas.
He said that the issues arising from flood situations in any province will be resolved through coordination and referred the Federal government's full support to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during recent floods, assuring the same to Punjab.
Prime Minister Shehbaz directed to ensure early flood warnings for Sindh, asking the public representatives and government institutions to ensure timely evacuation, safe relocation, and effective monitoring of relief operations.
He also asked the authorities concerned to take measures to safeguard human lives, property, crops, and livestock from potential flood damage and that the issues at the district and tehsil levels in those areas should be resolved urgently in collaboration with local and provincial administrations.
During the briefing, it was told that there was a risk of high-level flooding at Head Marala and Khanki due to increased water discharge in the Chenab River.
Besides, the pressure of high water discharge was reported in the Ravi River at Jastar and Shahdara, and in the Sutlej River at Ganda Singh Wala and Sulemanki. and that the pressure was also being monitored at Khanki, Balloki, and Qadirabad.
The NDMA chairman informed the meeting that Rescue 1122, civil defence, Rangers, PDMA, and other relevant agencies were working with full diligence. The army personnel and police services have been engaged for preemptive evacuations to mitigate damage in some flood-affected areas of Punjab.
The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Awais Ahmad Leghari, Dr. Musadik Malik, Attaullah Tarar, and Ahad Khan Cheema, NDMA chairman, and relevant government officials.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM directs preparedness against potential urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot1 minute ago
-
Flood preparations underway in Shorkot11 minutes ago
-
Flood relief operations continue at River Chenab21 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam visits GB emergency center, assures full support for flood relief21 minutes ago
-
DC enforces section144,bans public gatherings at flood sites31 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's daughter crowned with "The Pride of Pakistan" award31 minutes ago
-
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): A beacon of mercy for all creations31 minutes ago
-
Army joins relief efforts as high flood levels recorded in River Chenab41 minutes ago
-
Fake milk factory unearthed in Sillanwali51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria, Nasser Hospital in Gaza51 minutes ago
-
Flood monitoring at Head Marala Barrage51 minutes ago
-
DC inspects BHU Garah Baloch, orders improvements in healthcare services1 hour ago