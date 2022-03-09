PM enjoying confidence of majority parliamentarians

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, legislators on Wednesday said that opposition's no confidence motion will prove fail as Prime Minister Imran Khan is enjoying full confidence of majority in the National Assembly

They said majority parliamentarians have complete trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and polices of the PTI's government which put the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that opposition's no trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan is basically no trust motion against his policies of reform, revolution.

"I take pride in fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan has broken shackles of slavery and I stand by my leader with true hearts".

PTI MNA from Karak, Shahid Khattak said that no force can defeat brave leader Prime Minister Imran Khan who is determined to change fate of the country despite daunting challenges.

"PM Khan is an epitome of truth and has the courage to say absolutely not. You cant stop a leader who is born to thwart corruption",Shahid Khattak said.

KP Minister Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir said that nation has elected Prime Minister Imran Khan till 2023 and on basis of performance, he will win next election to rule the country till 2028.

"Majority of the youth has given their mandate to our beloved leader Imran Khan. Opposition using cheap tactics and malpractices can not succeed". Chairman DDAC Kohat, MPA Ziaullah Bangash said that corrupt and tainted so-called leaders have united against the democratically elected government and their joint move to topple the government is bound to fail as PTI's parliamentarians stands firm behind the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan.

"Our country is blessed to have a leader like Imran Khan and we stand shoulder to shoulder with him".

Provincial Minister Transport, Shah Muhammad Khan said that PTI's parliamentarians will once again prove their loyalty and trust on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that PTI's parliamentarians will never votethieves and looters of the country.