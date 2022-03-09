UrduPoint.com

PM Enjoying Confidence Of Majority Parliamentarians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 03:47 PM

PM enjoying confidence of majority parliamentarians

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, legislators on Wednesday said that opposition's no confidence motion will prove fail as Prime Minister Imran Khan is enjoying full confidence of majority in the National Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, legislators on Wednesday said that opposition's no confidence motion will prove fail as Prime Minister Imran Khan is enjoying full confidence of majority in the National Assembly.

They said majority parliamentarians have complete trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and polices of the PTI's government which put the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that opposition's no trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan is basically no trust motion against his policies of reform, revolution.

"I take pride in fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan has broken shackles of slavery and I stand by my leader with true hearts".

PTI MNA from Karak, Shahid Khattak said that no force can defeat brave leader Prime Minister Imran Khan who is determined to change fate of the country despite daunting challenges.

"PM Khan is an epitome of truth and has the courage to say absolutely not. You cant stop a leader who is born to thwart corruption",Shahid Khattak said.

KP Minister Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir said that nation has elected Prime Minister Imran Khan till 2023 and on basis of performance, he will win next election to rule the country till 2028.

"Majority of the youth has given their mandate to our beloved leader Imran Khan. Opposition using cheap tactics and malpractices can not succeed". Chairman DDAC Kohat, MPA Ziaullah Bangash said that corrupt and tainted so-called leaders have united against the democratically elected government and their joint move to topple the government is bound to fail as PTI's parliamentarians stands firm behind the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan.

"Our country is blessed to have a leader like Imran Khan and we stand shoulder to shoulder with him".

Provincial Minister Transport, Shah Muhammad Khan said that PTI's parliamentarians will once again prove their loyalty and trust on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that PTI's parliamentarians will never votethieves and looters of the country.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Vote Kohat Progress Karak Afridi From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe warns of poor harvests as agricultural se ..

Zimbabwe warns of poor harvests as agricultural season falters

8 minutes ago
 Polls begin to pick new South Korean president

Polls begin to pick new South Korean president

8 minutes ago
 MQM leadership assures full support to Imran Khan

MQM leadership assures full support to Imran Khan

8 minutes ago
 Thhree dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Thhree dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

8 minutes ago
 Three killed in separate road accidents

Three killed in separate road accidents

10 minutes ago
 RPO takes notice of aerial firing

RPO takes notice of aerial firing

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>