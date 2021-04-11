PM expands Ehsaas Koi Bhooka na soye programme to cities of Punjab, KPK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Sunday announced to expand "Ehsaas Koi Bhooka na soye programme" to three cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Lahore and Faisalabad.

Under the programme, free food will be distributed through mobile kitchens among labourers, daily wage earners and low income people who could not afford to have access to Panahgaahs and Langarkhanas run by government in partnership with the private sector.

In a virtual event held in Islamabad, Faisalabad, Lahore and Peshawar, the prime minister along with chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan started distribution of food among people through kitchens on trucks in the three cities.

Every food truck will distribute food among 500 to 1000 people every day at specific service points.

The prime minister launched the Koi Bhooka na soye programme in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on March 10.

So far mobile kitchens served food to more than 38000 people.

The programme was part of vision of the prime minister for the year 2021.

According to the prime minister, the programme would ensure that nobody leaves hungry.

The food was being prepared on the truck kitchens equipped with all cooking utensils. By the year end, the Koi Bhooka Na Soye programme will be further expanded to different parts of the country.\867