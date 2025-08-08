PM for action plan to achieve $30 billion IT exports target in coming years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciating the achievement of the previous year's IT export target of $3.8 billion by the Ministry of Information Technology, directed the formulation of a comprehensive action plan for annual targets and measures to surpass the $30 billion target in the coming years.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the initiatives of National Information Technology board (NITB) and the Ministry of Information Technology, said that the government was taking measures to advance its economy through digitization, aligning it with modern requirements.

Highlighting the introduction of complete digital ecosystem to achieve IT exports target of $30 billion, he directed the restructuring of NITB and the recruitment of the best talent from the market.

He appreciated the establishment of centers to make youth, especially women, self-reliant in the IT sector for employment opportunities, as thousands of youth were securing respectable employment through the Digital Youth Hub and gaining the capability to compete internationally.

He observed that the implementation of e-Office had led to paperless governance in government offices, resulting in savings of both time and resources.

During the briefing on the progress of NITB’s restructuring and the initiatives of the Ministry of Information Technology, it was informed that in the financial year 2025, Pakistan’s IT sector exports achieved a 19% growth, surpassing the $3.8 billion target, while the number of freelancers in the country increased by 91%.

It was told that under the National Incubation Center, 386 new startups were supported, 14 were sent to the global stage, and 40 e-employment centers were established in 26 cities across the country.

Four Pakistani teams were ranked among the top 50 globally at Black Hat MEA, and investment agreements and MoUs worth $700 million were signed.

Moreover, approximately 315,000 students, including around 115,000 women, were provided professional IT training to ensure equal opportunities for women in the IT sector. The National Incubation Center supported 130 women-led startups, and dedicated training centers for women were established nationwide. Additionally, 2,200 Federal government officers and staff were trained, and around 3,000 students received cybersecurity training.

The representatives of the meeting were told that Rs. 6.2 billion in taxes were collected through Pak-App. E-Office implementation reached 98% in federal government offices, and 51 new systems were introduced to enhance governance.

During the briefing on the telecom sector, it was told that last year, the target of providing 4g access to over 580,000 people was surpassed. Telecom connections crossed the 200 million mark, with 1 million new internet users and a 24% increase in internet usage during the last financial year.

Regarding NITB, it was informed that work on creating a modern system aligned with contemporary requirements was in its final stages. The Board is working on over 179 websites, more than 31 mobile applications, over 113 portals, and 57 consultancy projects.

The NITB's restructuring focuses on enhancing user experience, preparing for future changes, building modern infrastructure, improving governance and service delivery, strengthening cybersecurity, risk management, research, innovation, and increasing workforce capacity.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Musharraf Zaidi, and relevant senior officials.