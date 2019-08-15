PM Imran Khan appreciated for taking hard decisions in public interest: Asad Umar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance, Asad Umar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking hard decisions for public interest.

Imran Khan was very optimistic about streamlining the system in the country, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

There were challenges in different sectors particularly on economic front but all the cabinet team of the prime minister was fully committed to achieve the targets, he added.

He said the present leadership and team of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was determined to strengthen economy.

To a question about privatization, the chairman said, some institutions needed privatizations while the others require reforms only, he added.

Shabbar Zaidi, he said as chairperson of Federal board of Revenue was striving hard to enhance revenue and achieve tax collection targets.

In reply to a question he said progress was being made in provision of clean drinking water, youth training academies on sports, and development works in the federal capital.

To another question regarding differences among the party members of PTI, Asad Umar said in the democratic system, difference of opinion was not an issue rather it was found even in international level departments or organizations. He was of the view, we should work for betterment and prosperity of the country. The team of incumbent government was sincerely discharging duties and focusing on making progress in every field, he added.