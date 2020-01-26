UrduPoint.com
PM Imran To Distribute Loan Cheques Among Youths In Sindh Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 7 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 12:36 PM

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th January, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute cheques among beneficiaries of subsidised business loans under his government's Kamyab Jawan Programme - Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme - during his day-long official visit to Karachi.Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal ministers and a large number of youths selected under the loan programme have been invited to attend a ceremony scheduled to be held at the Governor House.

PM Imran will distribute cheques among the youths selected from across Sindh.Special Advisor to the PM for Youth Affairs Usman Dar has asserted that provision of employment to youths at the earliest was among the top priorities of the government.

"The premier has allocated highest-ever budget in the country's history for youths," Mr Dar said, adding that the government was initiating distribution of loans across Sindh and other parts of the country on an immediate basis."Millions of Sindh's youths have come under the banner of the successful youth program that will increase employment and reduce poverty" Mr Dar added, while pointing out that the government would provide best guidance and training to youths under its patronage.

