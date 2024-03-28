ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited the Naval Headquarters here wherein he appreciated the services of Pakistan Navy to safeguard the maritime interest of the country despite limited resources.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by the Federal ministers, especially lauded the professional response of the Pakistan Navy to foil the recent terrorist attack on Naval Airbase Turbat.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was welcomed by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf and was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out naval contingent.

The prime minister also laid a wreath at the Shuhada monument and afterwards was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers of Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the Regional Maritime Security milieu and operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy were discussed.

The Naval Chief apprised the prime minister on roles, capabilities and future modernization plans of the Pakistan Navy.

Later on a detailed briefing was presented by Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) on the prevailing maritime environment, challenges being faced by Pakistan Navy and its response to meet the challenges.

The prime minister was especially apprised about the capability requirements of Pakistan Navy to meet the current and future challenges being faced by the country in the maritime domain.

He was also apprised of the measures to benefit from economic prospects of the maritime sector.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed that a strong economy held the key to meet all the challenges faced by the country. Towards the end, the prime minister also visited the Command Operations Centre of Pakistan Navy.

The naval chief thanked the prime minister for his visit and reposing his confidence in the Navy.

He also assured that Pakistan Navy with Allah's help would continue to defend the country's sea frontiers and maritime interests and would shoulder the responsibilities with honour both during peace and war.