PM may share "threat letter" with CJP as need arises: Asad Umar  

The Federal Minister says it is quite important that the letter has clearly mentioned the no-confidence motion, pointing out thaat if the no-confidence motion fails and the prime minister remains in power, it can have severe consequences

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th , 2022) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was ready to share the "threat letter" with Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Asad Umar said that only a select few of the civil-military leadership saw the letter owing to its sensitivity. He expressed these words while addressing a press conference. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary was also present there.

Umar said that the PM ready to share the letter with the Chief Justice of Pakistan, thinking that he was the credible person. He said the letter could not be shown publicly because of its sensitive nature.

The planning minister said that it would be shared with the prime minister when the need might arise.

He said, "I have seen this letter myself and a few members of the federal cabinet have seen it as there are laws that dictate sharing such sensitive documents,".

The PM had shown the letter while addressing a gathering in Islamabad on Sunday, claiming that some foreign elements were involved in the attempts to topple his government. He said "some of our own people" are being used in this regard.

Umar said it was worth mentioning that the letter was dated even before the Opposition had submitted the no-confidence motion in the NA secretariat.

He said, "It is quite important that the letter clearly mentioned the no-confidence motion. It was also written that if the no-confidence motion fails and the prime minister remains in power, it can have severe consequences,".

Umar also said that the letter also mentioned Pakistan's foreign policy without elaborating what it said.

The federal minister said, "No-confidence motion and foreign hand are interlinked, these are not two separate things,".

He said former three-time prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was involved in the conspiracy against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Umar said, "When the prime minister wants, he will reveal more details about the letter, and it has already been reported in the letter whom he has met in the recent days,".

He claimed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) leadership was not "unaware" of the letter, and they repeatedly mentioned "that matters have settled" — but did not clarify further.

The minister said several lawmakers — from the Opposition and the government — might rethink their position and side with PM Imran Khan during the voting on the no-confidence motion after this development.

Asad said, " They were unaware until now, but now, they have been informed about the letter. So, it is up to them to decide whether they will side with forces working against Pakistan or not,".

Chaudhry said this is "not a new thing" as earlier ex-prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated, former premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was prosecuted, and former military ruler Gen Zia-ul-Haq lost his life in a plane crash.

The information minister said that the decisions taken in past were part of Pakistan's history. "But now, Pakistan has a leader who is not attending foreign phone calls and is connected with the people."