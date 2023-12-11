PM orders competitive electricity rates for industries to promote trade activity

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday directed to introduce competitive electricity rates for industries to benefit the common man and promote trade activity in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday directed to introduce competitive electricity rates for industries to benefit the common man and promote trade activity in the country.

In a meeting with a delegation of industrialists and businessmen from Karachi, he said the government was taking every possible step to boost trade in the country.

The prime minister also ordered the finance minister and power minister to devise a strategy for the gas prices in consultation with industrialists.

He said the government was taking steps to expand tax-net and emphasized the role of the business community in that regard.

PM Kakar mentioned that the government was working on bringing institutional reforms for the welfare of the masses and restoration of economy.

The delegation comprised Chairman Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala, Chief Coordinator Industrial Forum Muhammad Javed Balwani, Patron-in-chief Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industries Maqsood Ismail, former Chairman All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association Saleem Parekh, Patron-in-chief Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industries Mian Muhammad Ahmed, and President North Karachi Association of Trade and Industries Faisal Moiz.

The meeting was held in continuation of the prime minister’s earlier meetings with businessmen and industrialists during his visit to Karachi.

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and senior government officials were present.