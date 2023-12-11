Open Menu

PM Orders Competitive Electricity Rates For Industries To Promote Trade Activity

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 08:29 PM

PM orders competitive electricity rates for industries to promote trade activity

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday directed to introduce competitive electricity rates for industries to benefit the common man and promote trade activity in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday directed to introduce competitive electricity rates for industries to benefit the common man and promote trade activity in the country.

In a meeting with a delegation of industrialists and businessmen from Karachi, he said the government was taking every possible step to boost trade in the country.

The prime minister also ordered the finance minister and power minister to devise a strategy for the gas prices in consultation with industrialists.

He said the government was taking steps to expand tax-net and emphasized the role of the business community in that regard.

PM Kakar mentioned that the government was working on bringing institutional reforms for the welfare of the masses and restoration of economy.

The delegation comprised Chairman Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala, Chief Coordinator Industrial Forum Muhammad Javed Balwani, Patron-in-chief Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industries Maqsood Ismail, former Chairman All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association Saleem Parekh, Patron-in-chief Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industries Mian Muhammad Ahmed, and President North Karachi Association of Trade and Industries Faisal Moiz.

The meeting was held in continuation of the prime minister’s earlier meetings with businessmen and industrialists during his visit to Karachi.

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and senior government officials were present.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Governor Electricity Business Visit Man Lasbela Bin Qasim Chamber Muhammad Ali Gas Commerce Textile All From Government

Recent Stories

Stable Pakistan inevitable: says Nawaz Sharif

Stable Pakistan inevitable: says Nawaz Sharif

2 minutes ago
 HESCO expedites Anti-theft drive to reduce circula ..

HESCO expedites Anti-theft drive to reduce circular debt of Energy/Power Sector

4 minutes ago
 Court declares case former chairman PTI's marriage ..

Court declares case former chairman PTI's marriage as maintainable

4 minutes ago
 UK's Sunak faces key test over Rwanda migrant poli ..

UK's Sunak faces key test over Rwanda migrant policy vote

4 minutes ago
 Imran's plea aginst jail trial in ECP contempt cas ..

Imran's plea aginst jail trial in ECP contempt case referred to full bench

4 minutes ago
 Police carry out search operation in 'Jhanda Chich ..

Police carry out search operation in 'Jhanda Chichi', adjoining areas

4 minutes ago
Fight against terrorism still persists due to lack ..

Fight against terrorism still persists due to lack of continuity of policies: Bu ..

9 minutes ago
 Model School at Kohsar Market being upgraded to 'b ..

Model School at Kohsar Market being upgraded to 'blended learning centre'

9 minutes ago
 Ministry signs agreement with Turkish company in i ..

Ministry signs agreement with Turkish company in investment

32 seconds ago
 Dr Aamir visits Information Cell of I&PR Departmen ..

Dr Aamir visits Information Cell of I&PR Department

34 seconds ago
 Step afoot to develop sports sector for attracting ..

Step afoot to develop sports sector for attracting youth towards positive activi ..

35 seconds ago
 PM directs to ensure supply of urea fertilizer on ..

PM directs to ensure supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan