Open Menu

PM Pledges Commitment To Citizens’ Right To Information

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 11:50 AM

PM pledges commitment to citizens’ right to information

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to every citizen’s fundamental right to seek, receive, and share information.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure equitable access to information for all segments of society, particularly women, youth, and marginalized communities in the digital age.

In a message on the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI), he said that access to information was not only a democratic right but also a powerful tool for promoting transparency, accountability and public empowerment.

He also observed that in today's interconnected world, the free flow of information strengthens good governance, fosters social inclusion and builds trust between the state and its people.

“Only informed societies can truly move towards peace, justice, and sustainable development,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister underscored Pakistan’s concrete steps to guarantee the right to information through legislation and institutional reforms.

He also highlighted the role of the Pakistan Information Commission, established under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, as a quasi-judicial forum that facilitated access to public information and addressed citizens' complaints.

Efforts were also underway to digitize public records to enhance accessibility and preservation, he further added.

On the day, the prime minister called upon all the stakeholders; including government bodies, civil society, the media and technology platforms, to work together towards building a more open, transparent, and knowledge-based society.

“By doing so, we can empower our people, strengthen our democracy and accelerate Pakistan’s journey towards development and prosperity,” he opined.

The prime minister also expressed the renewed commitment to protect and promote universal access to information for the collective benefits of all.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat ..

Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..

9 hours ago
 IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for ..

IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

14 hours ago
 UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathl ..

UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt

15 hours ago
6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference ki ..

6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai

16 hours ago
 Korean government vows to restore network after da ..

Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..

17 hours ago
 Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$4 ..

Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion

17 hours ago
 World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centr ..

World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..

17 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA ..

GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties

18 hours ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan