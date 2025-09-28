PM pledges commitment to citizens’ right to information

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to every citizen’s fundamental right to seek, receive, and share information.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure equitable access to information for all segments of society, particularly women, youth, and marginalized communities in the digital age.

In a message on the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI), he said that access to information was not only a democratic right but also a powerful tool for promoting transparency, accountability and public empowerment.

He also observed that in today's interconnected world, the free flow of information strengthens good governance, fosters social inclusion and builds trust between the state and its people.

“Only informed societies can truly move towards peace, justice, and sustainable development,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister underscored Pakistan’s concrete steps to guarantee the right to information through legislation and institutional reforms.

He also highlighted the role of the Pakistan Information Commission, established under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, as a quasi-judicial forum that facilitated access to public information and addressed citizens' complaints.

Efforts were also underway to digitize public records to enhance accessibility and preservation, he further added.

On the day, the prime minister called upon all the stakeholders; including government bodies, civil society, the media and technology platforms, to work together towards building a more open, transparent, and knowledge-based society.

“By doing so, we can empower our people, strengthen our democracy and accelerate Pakistan’s journey towards development and prosperity,” he opined.

The prime minister also expressed the renewed commitment to protect and promote universal access to information for the collective benefits of all.