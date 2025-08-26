PM reviews monsoon preparedness: Attaullah Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had chaired a high-level meeting to review the country's preparedness to effectively deal with the situation arising from the monsoon rains.

Speaking to the media, the minister shared details of the meeting, which was attended by the chief secretaries of all provinces, as well as representatives from Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister said the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, provided a comprehensive briefing on the water levels in all dams and rivers.

Tarar noted that the NDMA is actively coordinating with provincial governments and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) to ensure a swift and effective response.

Discussions focused on relief and rescue operations, especially in light of the weather forecast for the coming days.

Tarar emphasized that the federal government is closely monitoring the situation. He added that the Prime Minister is fully aware of the ground situation and has issued directives to relocate residents to relief camps in areas with high water flow, particularly along the Sutlej River, to ensure their safety and well-being.