PM Reviews Monsoon Preparedness: Attaullah Tarar
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had chaired a high-level meeting to review the country's preparedness to effectively deal with the situation arising from the monsoon rains.
Speaking to the media, the minister shared details of the meeting, which was attended by the chief secretaries of all provinces, as well as representatives from Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
The minister said the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, provided a comprehensive briefing on the water levels in all dams and rivers.
Tarar noted that the NDMA is actively coordinating with provincial governments and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) to ensure a swift and effective response.
Discussions focused on relief and rescue operations, especially in light of the weather forecast for the coming days.
Tarar emphasized that the federal government is closely monitoring the situation. He added that the Prime Minister is fully aware of the ground situation and has issued directives to relocate residents to relief camps in areas with high water flow, particularly along the Sutlej River, to ensure their safety and well-being.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Investigation visits Gujar Khan Circle29 seconds ago
-
PM reviews monsoon preparedness: Attaullah Tarar31 seconds ago
-
Mohammadi Colony Water Filtration bed made fully functional34 seconds ago
-
One killed in roof collapse in Kot Radha Kishan36 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz launches New Energy Vehicle Policy 2025-30; hails milestone in clean transport, youth emp ..38 seconds ago
-
Crackdown on encroachments, shopkeepers placing goods outside10 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains forecast for Punjab and Kashmir; risk of landslides and urban flooding: PMD10 minutes ago
-
PPMA delegation meets Health Minister10 minutes ago
-
Two new Polio cases reported11 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operation in different areas11 minutes ago
-
KP Governor meets Catalonia’s Foreign Minister, discusses bilateral ties, regional challenges21 minutes ago
-
PM directs intensifying rescue, evacuation operations in flood-hit districts21 minutes ago