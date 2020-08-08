UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Saddened Over Lives Loss In Air India Plane Crash

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

PM saddened over lives loss in Air India plane crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in an air crash of Air India flight in the Indian city of Kerala.

"Saddened to learn of the Air India plane crash in Kerala state leading to loss of innocent lives," the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

He said: "May Allah give strength to the bereaved families in their difficult hour." An Air India Express plane en route from Dubai skidded off the runway and broke in two at Calicut airport upon landing, killing several passengers on board.

\932

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister Air India Dubai May From Airport

Recent Stories

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

51 minutes ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

3 hours ago

US Government Contractor Using Data From More Than ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan allows int'l, domestic flight operations ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.