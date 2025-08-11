Open Menu

AIOU Faculty Board Reviews 32 PhD Research Proposals In 74th Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 03:40 PM

AIOU faculty board reviews 32 PhD research proposals in 74th meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University’s Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies and Faculty of Social Sciences held their 74th Faculty board meeting on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by the Director of the Board, Prof. Dr. Irshad Ahmad Arshad and attended by Deans, Senior faculty members, Heads of various departments and external education experts. Among the participants was Professor Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Women University.

On the first day, 16 PhD scholars presented their research proposals (synopses). Each scholar was given 10 minutes to comprehensively defend their topics. Education experts raised questions on academic, research, and technical aspects, which the scholars answered in detail.

The Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, instructed scholars to further refine their proposals from technical, intellectual, literary, and thematic perspectives to ensure they meet high standards.

Several synopses were returned for revision with constructive suggestions, while the majority were approved by the Faculty Board.

On the second day (Tuesday), another 16 scholars will present their synopses. Experts emphasized that quality research is essential not only for academic advancement but also for addressing social and intellectual issues.

It is worth noting that, in line with the directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, AIOU is striving to ensure research of global standards.

The hard work of the university’s scholars and the guidance of their supervisors guarantee that these research projects will achieve distinction not only in Pakistan but also internationally.

The university provides its researchers with all possible facilities and a conducive research environment so they can play an active role in addressing social, intellectual, and scientific challenges.

