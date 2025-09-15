NASA Study Reveals Possible Biosignatures On Mars
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 11:30 AM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) A recent analysis of the Sapphire Canyon mudstone core, drilled by NASA’s Perseverance rover in July 2024, has provided new evidence in the ongoing search for life on Mars.
The study highlights minerals and textures that, on Earth, are often associated with microbial activity. However, the authors emphasised that non-biological chemistry could also explain the signals.
“This finding by Perseverance is the closest we have ever come to discovering life on Mars. The identification of a potential biosignature on the Red Planet is a groundbreaking discovery, and one that will advance our understanding of Mars,” said acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy.
“NASA’s commitment to conducting Gold Standard Science will continue as we pursue our goal of putting American boots on Mars’ rocky soil.”
The core was taken from a rock named “Chevaya Falls” in Neretva Vallis, an ancient river channel about a quarter mile wide that once fed Jezero Crater’s lake.
After drilling, Perseverance sealed the sample for possible return to Earth, where laboratory instruments can perform tests far beyond the rover’s onboard capabilities.
