ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He said the entire nation of Pakistan equally shared the grief of the brotherly country UAE, the royal family, and the people of the UAE.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the departed soul in paradise and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.