PM stresses upon utilization of latest technologies to facilitate masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday underlined the need for utilization of latest technology to facilitate public and said that the government was fully committed to E-governance for better performance and delivery system.

He was addressing a launching ceremony of issuance of letters of administration and succession certificates by the Punjab government in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) here.

The prime minister observed that a revolution had been brought to the world by the information and technology sector which also ensured hassle free governance system.

"The government is implementing E-governance to end routine files and paper system. For the first time, land record is being computerized to facilitate public," he said, adding that in the Federal capital territory, such system was being introduced under a target set for the month of August.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman NADRA Muhammad Tariq Malik, high authorities of the Punjab government and others.

The initiative is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to facilitate the public to get their rights without facing difficulties. The system is also adopted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh province.

The prime minister observed that people often faced difficulties in their day-to-day life but the IT had provided short cut solutions to various issues.

The prime minister said that it was the job of the government to remove hardships in the lives of people and serve them, as it functioned on their taxes. On the other hand, the system decayed when people were made to serve the government, he added.

The prime minister referred to introduction of in house developed software in the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, which had made its functions completely paperless.

He opined that through the adoption of this technology, the pilferage and corruption also ended there.

The prime minister said that they expected NADRA to facilitate overseas Pakistanis as the government wanted to enable them to take part in the general elections with some kind of foolproof voting system.

He said about 9 million overseas Pakistanis were their assets as they had been serving the country economically by sending back remittances.

The prime minister further said that the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) would eliminate all polling issues. In the past, except 1970 elections, opposition parties had been raising objections over all the polling results.

The public would have trust in the EVMs, he said, adding that former US president Donald Trump had contested the presidential election results, but he could not prove his allegations due to use of latest technology.

The prime minister also lauded efforts of law minister and NADRA chairman for the successful launch of the initiative.

Minister for law Farogh Naseem, on the occasion, said that the initiative would benefit about 120 million population of Punjab province as applicants would get the required documents within a timeframe of fifteen days.

He said soon after introduction of this system in Islamabad, the authorities received 350 applications and out of which 317 applicants had been issued the required documents. He expressed the confidence that the initiative reduced caseload in the courts by 25 to 30 per cent.

The law minister said that they would expand the system to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis living in main cities of US, UK and the middle East.

Farogh said it was made possible due to the guidance of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.