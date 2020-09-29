UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Address Financing For Development Summit Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:55 AM

PM to address Financing for Development summit today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the high-level event which will be held virtually and is convened by the UN Secretary-General, the Prime Ministers of Canada and Jamaica.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Financing for Development summit today on the occasion of UN General Assembly Session.

This high-level event will be held virtually and is convened by the UN Secretary-General and the Prime Ministers of Canada and Jamaica.

It aims to articulate a coordinated and comprehensive multilateral response to the urgent financing for development crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heads of State and Government are expected to adopt an ambitious menu of policy options for countries to recover in the short term, mobilize the financial resources to achieve the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Besides, the forum will review the global financial architecture to deliver the global standards and align with the SDGs, and strengthen the resilience and sustainability of countries over the medium to long term.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Canada Jamaica Event Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2020 in Pakistan

40 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Scouts Mission supports flood victims in S ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia busts Iran-trained terror cell

9 hours ago

&#039;We believe in need for joint collaboration b ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.