PM To Visit Sindh's Flood-hit Areas Today To Review Relief, Rehabilitation Works

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would visit the flood-hit areas of Sindh and review the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities in the affected areas.

He would make an aerial visit of Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Faiz Ganj, Kot Diji and Thari Mir Wah areas.

Later, the district administration of Sukkur and the representatives of the provincial disaster management authority would brief the prime minister about the ongoing work for relief of the flood-stricken people and rehabilitation of the infrastructure.

The prime minister would also interact with the flood-affected people to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation works.

Later, the Sindh chief secretary and Chief Engineer of Sukkur Barrage would also apprise the prime minister of the destruction caused by the floods.

