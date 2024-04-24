PM vows to work for country along with students

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lays a floral wreath at the mausoleum of Father of Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah offers fateha and also records his impressions in the visitors’ book.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif vowed to work for the country along with the students and youth to provide them with best opportunities.

He expressed the resolve while visiting the mausoleum of Father of Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi on Wednesday.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and students of various institutions were also present on the occasion.

Shehbaz Sharif laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum, offered fateha and also recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.

He paid tribute to the great leader of the Sub-Continent for his role in acquiring a separate homeland for the Muslims.

The Prime Minister also recited the poetry of Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal along with the youth at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

He expressed the hope that youth would follow the words and wisdom of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline to go forth and work for the development and prosperity of the country.

Earlier, upon arrival in Karachi, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed the Prime Minister at the airport.