PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be accompanied by Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Economic Affairs, Finance and Information.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would undertake a three-day visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Saturday, the Foreign Office said on Friday.

This would be the Prime Minister’s first foreign visit since his election.

The Prime Minister would be accompanied by Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Economic Affairs, Finance and Information.

He would perform Umrah and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabawi Al-Sharif.

The Prime Minister is expected to meet the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discuss issues of mutual interest. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan and KSA have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity.

She said the people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The spokesperson said the leadership of both countries is committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz hosted an iftar dinner in the honour of special and orphan children at the Prime Minister House.

Interacting with the children, he thanked them for accepting his invitation. He said the Prime Minister House belongs to them and he is proud of hosting them.

The Prime Minister commended the talent and potential of the special children. He advised the students to work hard and serve the nation as a successful person.

On a demand of a child, Shehbaz Sharif said Danish Schools will be established in Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, where education boarding and other facilities will be provided to students free of cost.

The Prime Minister further said that state of the art hospitals will also be setup at Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

On the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif also distributed gifts among the children.

