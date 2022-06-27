UrduPoint.com

PM Youth Programme - Weightlifting League Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PM Youth Programme - Weightlifting league inaugurated

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Prime Minister Youth Program-Weightlifting (Provincial) league competition organized by the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur in collaboration with Higher education Commission (HEC), Islamabad was inaugurated at Syed Qaim Ali Shah Indoor Sports Complex of the university on Monday.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, VC, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology & Skills Development, Khairpur, Prof Noor Ahmed Shaikh and Engr. Javed Ahmed Memon, Director Sports Higher Education Commission, Islamabad jointly inaugurated the event.

While talking to the participants, VC Dr Khalil said that Shah Abdul Latif University was catering to the academic needs of three provinces. The co-curricular activities were integral part of the academic life adding that healthy mindset could contribute positively in the society.

They were committed to providing all the possible facilities to their sportsmen, he added.

Prof. Dr Noor said that sports were vital for promoting the healthy environment at campuses, and as a result the campuses would be tolerant and peaceful. He said that they were committed to providing a viable platform for sports at Skills Development University, Khairpur.

Engr. Javed Ahmed Memon said that the purpose of organizing the event was to promote the sports culture and do talent hunt. He mentioned that the selections of the various teams were made in a transparent manner adding that the HEC was committed to providing appropriate funds for the promotion of sports activities across the country.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Qaim Ali Shah Benazir Bhutto Technology Sports Martyrs Shaheed Khairpur HEC Event All

Recent Stories

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

2 hours ago
 PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Ox ..

PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Oxford University's Union Presid ..

2 hours ago
 Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways ..

Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways, and public transport: NCOC

3 hours ago
 Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in ..

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in July

4 hours ago
 PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

4 hours ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.