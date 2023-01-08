UrduPoint.com

PMA For Resolving Mobile Phones Signals Issue Around Nishtar Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2023 | 06:50 PM

PMA for resolving mobile phones signals issue around Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Medical Association called on DIG Prisons, Mohsin Rafiq, for getting settled mobiles phone signal issue at Nishtar Hospital and students hostels owing to jammers in district jail.

Patients, attendants, doctors, paramedics, NMU students, College of Physicians and Surgeon employees and staffers of Nishtar Institution of Dentistry (NID) have been facing cell phones signals problem since long due to jammers in district jail which is located near the health facilities.

NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed and PMA president Dr Masood Hiraj led the delegation and it was consisted of Dr Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Zeeshan Fareed and others and they met DIG Prisons and discussed the issue and its possible solution.

Rafiq listened the delegation reservations and ensured them to resolve their issues soon especially mobiles signal problem in the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Jail Zulqarnain Haider

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah ..

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah Districts and Villages&#039; ..

2 hours ago
 New international accreditation for American Unive ..

New international accreditation for American University in the Emirates

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

4 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

4 hours ago
 National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth Inter ..

National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth International Rain Enhancement Foru ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.