Open Menu

PML-N Finalizes Candidates For General Election In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PML-N finalizes candidates for General Election in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has completed the process of issuing tickets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and issued tickets to all the candidates, the Party's officials said here on Saturday.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been issued ticket from Mansehra NA-15 and PML-N provincial president Ameer Muqam has been given ticket from NA-2, NA-11 and PK-5, said the official. He said, tickets have been issued for 13 provincial and 5 National Assembly seats in Peshawar including tickets issued to PK 72 Azmat Khan, 73 to Fazlullah, 74 to Arbab Afzal, Arbab Ghulam Fariq from 75, Subia Shahid from 76, Zahir Khan from 78, Jalal Khan from 79, Hyder Shah from 80, the Party's leaders said.

They disclosed that ticket were issued to Waqas Buland from PK 81, Mohammad Nadeem from PK 82 and Sher Rehman from PK 84.

According to the official, the PML-N has also issued tickets for the five National Assembly seats in Peshawar including NA 28 Arbab Khizer Hayat, NA 29 Subia Shahid, NA 30 Rais Khan, NA 31 Subia Shahid and NA 32 Sher Rehman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif National Assembly Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Mansehra Mohammad Nadeem Muslim All From NA-2 NA-11 NA-15 NA-28 NA-29 NA-30 NA-31 NA-32 PK-5 PK-72 PK-81 PK-82 PK-84

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s family attacked i ..

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s family attacked in Islamabad

28 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia announces commencement of operational ..

Saudi Arabia announces commencement of operational activities for this year's Ha ..

42 minutes ago
 This is the time to save the state, not politics, ..

This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be t ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

3 hours ago
 Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pak ..

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

5 hours ago
ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting can ..

ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

8 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

17 hours ago
 National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

17 hours ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan