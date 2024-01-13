PML-N Finalizes Candidates For General Election In KP
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has completed the process of issuing tickets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and issued tickets to all the candidates, the Party's officials said here on Saturday.
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been issued ticket from Mansehra NA-15 and PML-N provincial president Ameer Muqam has been given ticket from NA-2, NA-11 and PK-5, said the official. He said, tickets have been issued for 13 provincial and 5 National Assembly seats in Peshawar including tickets issued to PK 72 Azmat Khan, 73 to Fazlullah, 74 to Arbab Afzal, Arbab Ghulam Fariq from 75, Subia Shahid from 76, Zahir Khan from 78, Jalal Khan from 79, Hyder Shah from 80, the Party's leaders said.
They disclosed that ticket were issued to Waqas Buland from PK 81, Mohammad Nadeem from PK 82 and Sher Rehman from PK 84.
According to the official, the PML-N has also issued tickets for the five National Assembly seats in Peshawar including NA 28 Arbab Khizer Hayat, NA 29 Subia Shahid, NA 30 Rais Khan, NA 31 Subia Shahid and NA 32 Sher Rehman.
