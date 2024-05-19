Open Menu

PML-N Govt's Economic Friendly Policies Will Lead Country Towards Economic Development: Tanveer Hussain

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PML-N govt's economic friendly policies will lead country towards economic development: Tanveer Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries, Production and food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government's wide-ranging reforms and economic-friendly policies of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will help to lead the country towards economic development.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PMLN-led government is committed to reduce inflation and we believe that the country under the leadership of Prime Minister is heading towards the right direction.

He said that PML-N leadership always committed to serve the poor segments of society, adding, we have been struggling to uplift the economy and take the country to the path of progress.

"We believe that social justice, political stability and supremacy of law is imperative for progress and prosperity of the country", he added.

Replying to a question, he said that the incumbent government is also committed to encourage the neighboring countries to exploit favorable and business-friendly atmosphere in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan has capacity to attract all the foreign investments in different sectors to boost the economy and gradually the country will emerge as an economic power in the world.

To another question, he said Pakistan is in dire need of political and economic stability at this point of time, adding, all the political parties must have to develop a mutual consensus on national interests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Lead Sunday Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

16 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

17 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

17 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

17 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

17 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

17 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

17 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

17 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

17 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan