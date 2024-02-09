PML-N grabs 4 NAs, 8 PPs seats in Sialkot district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won four out of five National Assembly seats

and 8 out of 10 Punjab Assembly seats in the general election 2024 in the district.

According the unofficial results issued by returning officers, In NA-70, Sialkot-I, PML-N

candidate Ch Armughan Subhani on Friday won the National Assembly election

by securing 123,437 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was independent

candidate Hafiz Hamid Raza who bagged 1,12,117 number of votes. Overall voters turn

out remained 52.6 %.

In NA-71, Sialkot-II, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Khawaja Muhammad Asif won the National Assembly election by securing 118,566 votes. According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, runner up was Independent candidate Rehana Imtiaz Dar who bagged 1,00,272 number of votes. Overall voters turn out remained 43.54 %.

In NA-72, Sialkot-III, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ali Zahid won the National Assembly election by securing 110,190 votes. According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up Independent candidate Ch. Amjad Ali Bajwa who bagged 1,03,792 votes. Overall voters turn out remained 50.76 %.

In NA-73, Sialkot-IV, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar won the National Assembly election by securing 112,143 votes. According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, runner up was Ali Asjad Malhi of Independent (IND) candidate who bagged 1,04,067 number of votes. Overall voters turn out remained 48.41 %.

In NA-74-Sialkot-V, independent candidate Muhammed Aslam Ghumman won the National Assembly election by securing 1,30,504 votes. According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 95,988 votes. Overall voters turn out remained 49.20 %.

PP-44, Sialkot-I, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Arif Iqbal won the Punjab Assembly election by securing 46,308 votes. According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was Independent candidate Saeed Ahmed Bhalli who bagged 40,425 votes. Overall voters turn out remained 50.38%.

PP-45, Sialkot-II, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Tariq Subhani won the Punjab Assembly election by securing 63,651 votes. According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was Independent candidate Umer Javed Ghumman who bagged 52,859 votes.

In PP-46, Sialkot-III, PML-N candidate Faisal Ikram won the Provincial Assembly election by securing votes 55,254. According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was Independent candidate Ruba Umer who bagged 47,924 number of votes. Overall voters turn out 43.21%.

In PP-47, Sialkot-IV, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Khawaja Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt won the Punjab Assembly election by securing 50,602 votes. According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up independent candidate was Muhammed Kashif who bagged 44,890 votes. Overall voters turn out remained 44.9 %.

In PP-48, Sialkot-V, independent candidate Khurram Verk won the Punjab Assembly election by securing 47,340. According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candiate Rana Liaqat who bagged 41,657 votes.

In PP-49, Sialkot-VI, independent candidate Rana Fiaz won the Punjab Assembly election by securing 48,219. According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candiate Rana Afzal who bagged 40,525 votes.

In PP-50, Sialkot-VII, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ch. Naveed won the Provincial Assembly election by securing votes 45,627. According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was Independent candidate Aman Ullah who bagged 43,971 number of votes. Overall voters turn out 51.18 %.

In PP-51, Sialkot-VIII, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Zeeshan Rafique won the Provincial Assembly election by securing votes 49,538. According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was Independent candidate Waqas Iftikhar who bagged 46,905 number of votes. Overall voters turn out 46.57%.

In PP-52, Sialkot-IX, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ch. Arshad Javed Warriach won the Punjab Assembly election by securing 58,385 votes. According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was Independent candidate Fakhar Nishat Ghuman who bagged 49,850 votes. Overall voters turn out remained 50.05 %.

In PP-53, Sialkot-X, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Rana Abdul Sattar on Friday won the Punjab Assembly election by securing 59,307 votes. According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was Independent candidate Malik Jamshed Ghias who bagged 58,351 votes. Overall voters turn out remained 55.37 %.