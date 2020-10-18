PML-N leadership working on Indian agenda: Faisal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Muhammad Faisal Vawda said that PML-N Leadership was working on the Indian agenda and that's why it was maligning the country's institutions.

He expressed these views while addressing the press conference here at his residence on Sunday.

"Pakistan army was sacrificing their soldiers for the defense of country; while leadership of PML-N leadership was criticizing it. We would not let them to fulfill the agenda of India," he said.

Faisal Vawda further stated that PML-N leadership was doing same things like as Kulbhushan Jadhav did to damage the country.

He said that PML-N Leader Muhammad Nawaz was thief, corrupt and absconders and requested to government to allow him to leave the country for treatment but he was talking against the institutions of the country.

He warned that it would not be tolerated at any cost and such corrupt people would be sent to jail where no special facilities would be provided to them.

Production order would be issued, he said adding 180 lists of officials, who facilitated past government, had been prepared and strict action would be taken against them.

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) was not against any institution, he said, while appreciating PPP leaders that PPP Chairman said in the statement that they would not allow anyone to speak against the institutions of country.

The federal minister said that PPP is not allowing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to deliver speech in the today Jalsa being organized in Karachi.

It is good gesture and PPP was doing politics but not working on any agenda to malign the institutions and country Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not against any institutions in the country and only working for welfare of the people and development of country, Faisal Vawda said.

Replying to a question, he said that now PTI government had two main agendas, one was to resolve the issue of inflation to provide the relief to the common people in the country and other one was to take action against such corrupt mafia working for India.

After the statement of Chief MQM Altaf Hussain, MQM Pakistan can be formed, then why PML-N Pakistan can not be formed, the federal minister said. Within PML-N party, some people expressed their keen interest to lead PML-N Pakistan.

"We have inherited the all problems like debt, however we have resolved some and working on the others", he added.

Highlighting the performance of PTI, he said Imran Khan has launched some programs like Panah Gah, Ehsaas programs and others.

Imran Khan did not make the money or give the jobs to his family members as other party leadership did in the past.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was established by PML-N-led government to keep the records of all politicians as it could be used for political interests, he added, saying that now NAB is independent and working against corrupt mafia in the country.