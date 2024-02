PML-N secures 9 NA, 21 PA seats from Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has once again remained successful

in preserving its supremacy from the provincial metropolis by winning 9 National Assembly

and 21 provincial assembly seats.

Istehkam-e-Pakistan party (IPP) candidates- Abdul Aleem Khan from PP-149, NA-117 and Aun Chaudhry from NA-128- also won their seats with the support of the PML-N following a seat adjustment

agreement between both parties.

According to unofficial results from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the PML-N winning candidates from provincial assembly seats are: Sami Ullah Khan from PP-145, Ghazali Saleem Butt from PP-146, Hamza Shahbaz from PP-147, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman from PP-148, Khawaja Imran Nazir from PP-150, Sohail Shaukat Butt from PP-151, Malik Muhammad Waheed from PP-152, Khawaja Salman Rafique from PP-153, Malik Ghulam Habib Awan from PP-154, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif from PP-158, Maryam Nawaz Sharif from PP-159, Malik Asad Ali from PP-160, Shahbaz Ali Khokhar from PP-162, Imran Javed from PP-163, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif from PP-164, Muhammad Anas Mehmood from PP-166, Irfan Shafi Khokhar from PP-167, Faisal Ayub from PP-168, Malik Khalid Parvaiz Khokhar from PP-169, Marghoub Ahmad from PP-173 and Bilal Yasin from PP-174.

The PML-N winning candidates from National Assembly seats are: Hamza Shahbaz from NA-118, Maryam Nawaz from NA-119, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq from NA-120, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif from NA-123, Rana Mubashar Iqbal from NA-124, Muhammad Afzal from NA-125, Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar from NA-126, Atta Ullah Tarar from NA-127,and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from NA-130.

It is also pertinent to mention here that eight independent candidates, Imtiaz Mehmood from PP-155, Ali Imtiaz from PP-156, Hafiz Farhat Abbas from PP-157, Farrukh Javed from PP-161, Ahmer Bhatti from PP-165, Mian Muhammad Haroon Akbar from PP-170, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal from PP-171 and Misbah Wajid from PP-172, got provincial assembly seats from Lahore.

Three independent candidates, Waseem Qadir from NA-121, Sardar Latif Khosa from NA-122 and Mian Muhammad Azhar from NA-129, also managed to obtain National Assembly seats.