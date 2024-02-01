PML-N To Clean Sweep In General Elections: Mumtaz Aziz
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 10:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) District President Chaudhry Mumtaz Aziz on Thursday said the PML-N was the guarantee of the country's development, prosperity and bright future.
Addressing the party workers in PP-78 Constituency, Shah Nikdur, during election campaign for PML-N's candidate of Provincial Assembly Rana Munawar Ghous Khan, he said that his party would clean sweep with the power of the people's vote on February 8.
He said that Sargodha district was a stronghold of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and it had 5 National Assembly seats and 10 Provincial Assembly seats.
He said that the PML-N's position was very strong and it would win all the seats in the district. He said that the election symbol of ‘Lion’ was a mark of national development and prosperity.
He urged the citizens to vote for the PML-N on February 8 to make the country an Asian tiger under the leadership of PML-N Supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He urged the party workers including women to deliver the message of Nawaz Sharif door to door so the country could be put once again on the road to progress and prosperity.
