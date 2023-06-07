UrduPoint.com

PML-N To Give Surprising Results In General Elections: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 10:30 AM

PML-N to give surprising results in general elections: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Electricity Engineer Khurram Dastgir said on Wednesday that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif will return home soon and his party will give surprising results in the next general elections.

In an Interview with the ptv news channel, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N would dominate the general elections due to its performance and excellent public service.

He said PML-N will face those political faces in the election who had ruined the progressing country, adding, the nation will never forgive those who have saved the country from such people.

He further said that the politics of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was based on public welfare and national development.

The people of the country always elected Muhammad Nawaz Sharif with a two-thirds majority, which shows their immense love for him, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khurram Dastgir Khan Muslim From PTV Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&# ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&#039;s Scholarship Programme gr ..

10 hours ago
 Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - ..

Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - Consultancy

11 hours ago
 Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - V ..

Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - Vatican

11 hours ago
 Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic ..

Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic court appearance

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.