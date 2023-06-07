PML-N to give surprising results in general elections: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Electricity Engineer Khurram Dastgir said on Wednesday that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif will return home soon and his party will give surprising results in the next general elections.

In an Interview with the ptv news channel, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N would dominate the general elections due to its performance and excellent public service.

He said PML-N will face those political faces in the election who had ruined the progressing country, adding, the nation will never forgive those who have saved the country from such people.

He further said that the politics of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was based on public welfare and national development.

The people of the country always elected Muhammad Nawaz Sharif with a two-thirds majority, which shows their immense love for him, he added.