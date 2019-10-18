(@fidahassanain)

Shehbaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman joinly address a press conference in Lahore, show unity ahead of Azadi March in Islamabad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18th Oct, 2019) PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif announced his party's participation in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)'s Azadi March, saying that the next line of action would be decided on Oct 31.

Shehbaz Sharif in his exclusive meeting with JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman said that PML-N would act upon the recommendations given by his brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. In a joint-press conference, both Shehbaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman expressed their unity ahead of Azadi March. All other leaders of the PML-N were also present there on the occasion. Shehbaz Sharif came down hard upon the government's policies and deteriorating situation of economy and other state institutons.

"We will bring the economy back on track if we are given a chance," said shehbaz Sharif while criticising PTI's government. he said the health and education sectors had come to an end while PM Imran Khan had been exposed to everyone.

He said they would put theier demands on Oct 31 and would also decide their line of action.

"Every thing is now out of the reach of a poor man," said Shehbaz Sharif adding that "Every thing today is the result of the failure of the government,".

On other hand, Fazlur Rehmana said that they are going to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on Oct 27 and said that all opposition parties announced thier support for their Azadi March against the government. He said they had decided to enter into Islamabad on Oct 31.

JUI-F Chief said that they would go forward after consultation with all leaders of the opposition parties and make their future plan.

It may be mentionoed here that Shehbaz Sharif was reluctant to take part in Azadi March of JUI-F which is scheduled for Oct 27 and for last two weeks, he never went to see even his brother Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail. The sources said thhat he was angry about "others' opinion" regarding participation in Azadi March.