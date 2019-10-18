UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N To Take Part In JUI-F's Azadi March, Shehbaz Sharif Makes Formal Announcement

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:05 PM

PML-N to take part in JUI-F's Azadi March, Shehbaz Sharif makes formal announcement

Shehbaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman joinly address a press conference in Lahore, show unity ahead of Azadi March in Islamabad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18th Oct, 2019) PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif announced his party's participation in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)'s Azadi March, saying that the next line of action would be decided on Oct 31.

Shehbaz Sharif in his exclusive meeting with JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman said that PML-N would act upon the recommendations given by his brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. In a joint-press conference, both Shehbaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman expressed their unity ahead of Azadi March. All other leaders of the PML-N were also present there on the occasion. Shehbaz Sharif came down hard upon the government's policies and deteriorating situation of economy and other state institutons.

"We will bring the economy back on track if we are given a chance," said shehbaz Sharif while criticising PTI's government. he said the health and education sectors had come to an end while PM Imran Khan had been exposed to everyone.

He said they would put theier demands on Oct 31 and would also decide their line of action.

"Every thing is now out of the reach of a poor man," said Shehbaz Sharif adding that "Every thing today is the result of the failure of the government,".

On other hand, Fazlur Rehmana said that they are going to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on Oct 27 and said that all opposition parties announced thier support for their Azadi March against the government. He said they had decided to enter into Islamabad on Oct 31.

JUI-F Chief said that they would go forward after consultation with all leaders of the opposition parties and make their future plan.

It may be mentionoed here that Shehbaz Sharif was reluctant to take part in Azadi March of JUI-F which is scheduled for Oct 27 and for last two weeks, he never went to see even his brother Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail. The sources said thhat he was angry about "others' opinion" regarding participation in Azadi March.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Azadi March Man May All Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Islamic world resurges into knowledge domain despi ..

12 minutes ago

Almost 1 in 3 (31%) Pakistanis hold the PPP govern ..

20 minutes ago

China's private reusable rocket to be launched in ..

3 minutes ago

Philippines Finds New Cases of African Swine Fever ..

3 minutes ago

China faces Australia, Thailand in final round qua ..

3 minutes ago

Syrian Kurds Say Turkey Continues Shelling Despite ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.