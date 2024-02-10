PML-N’s Aoun Hameed Wins PP-271 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Aoun Hameed has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-271, Muzaffargarh-IV by securing 29,200 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mian Muhammad Imran, an independent candidate who bagged 27,426 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 54.07%.
Recent Stories
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPPP’s Rais Nabeel Ahmed wins PP-267 election4 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Zahid Ismail wins PP-270 election4 minutes ago
-
Complete shutdown to be observed in IIOJK tomorrow4 minutes ago
-
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results11 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders pay glowing tribute to Maqbool Butt14 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Sajjad Ahmad wins PP-265 election14 minutes ago
-
BNP’s Muhammad Akhtar wins NA-261 election14 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Ajmal Khan wins PP-268 election14 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi wins PP-269 election14 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Jam Amanullah wins PP-261 election24 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Asif Majeed wins PP-262 election24 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Saima Kanwal wins PP-263 election24 minutes ago