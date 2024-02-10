PML-N’s Aoun Hameed wins PP-271 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Aoun Hameed has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-271, Muzaffargarh-IV by securing 29,200 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mian Muhammad Imran, an independent candidate who bagged 27,426 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 54.07%.