UrduPoint.com

PMLN Leadership Discusses Various Options For Taking Action Against Transgressors Of Constitution: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 01:10 AM

PMLN leadership discusses various options for taking action against transgressors of Constitution: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said various options were discussed under the leadership PML-N Supreme leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for taking a decisive action against the transgressors of the Constitution.

In a news statement, she said the options were came under discussion during a meeting chaired by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in London.

She said the PML-N leadership was unanimous in dealing with the violators of the Constitution in accordance with the law.

She said during the consultative meeting, PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif was briefed on the serious constitutional, economic and administrative issues inherited by the current government from the previous one.

Nawaz Sharif was also apprised on the current state of economy by a delegation of the current government, she added.

She said another meeting would be held on Thursday for taking final decisions to steer the country out of these challenges.

All the decisions would be announced with endorsement of all the coalition parties, she added.

The minister said the meeting was told that the prices of petroleum products had not been increased to provide relief to the masses.

She said the meeting was also given detail briefing on the crisis created by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the energy sector, especially in form of load shedding. Besides, details were also shared as to why the oil and LNG were not imported by the previous government.

Marriyum said the meeting also discussed various proposals to help masses get rid of inflation by providing them relief.

She said the steps taken by the current government so far was also reviewed in detail. The government team also informed the meeting about the measures which would be taken in light of the current state of economy.

The minister said the current political situation was also reviewed during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Load Shedding Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Oil Maryam Aurangzeb London Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinf ..

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinforce European Security - Downi ..

27 minutes ago
 US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet O ..

US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet Other Conditions to Lift Contem ..

48 minutes ago
 US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April ..

US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April as Federal Revenues Jump - Tre ..

48 minutes ago
 Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusi ..

Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusion of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in ..

48 minutes ago
 NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' ..

NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' Accession Bid

1 hour ago
 Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflic ..

Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflict With Egypt's Sisi - White Ho ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.