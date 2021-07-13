PM’s aide on Energy develops ‘differences’ with two federal ministers

(@fidahassanain)

A report reveals differences between Tabish Guahar, Asad Umar and Ali Zaidi that created trouble in arranging LNG as well as dry docking of FSRU at the Engro Terminal which eventually led the country to gas-electricity crisis.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2021) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar developed ‘serious differences’ with two Federal minister, a local news claimed on Tuesday.

Tabish Gauhar also complained to Prime Minister Imran Khan that two ministers were interfering into the affairs of the Ministry of Energy.

According to the News International, Gauhar was not attending Cabinet Committee on Energy meetings. Asad Umar and Ali Zaidi were the ministers with whom he had serious differences.

Gauhar is currently not attending the CCOE meetings, said the source, adding that the prime minister has been told that the CCOE has ordered an inquiry into the dry docking of the FSRU at Engro terminal.

The SAPM is also silent and avoiding media on the situation going on between him and two federal minister.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi is a member of the CCOE while Minister of Planning Commission and Special Initiatives Asad Umar is the chairperson of the CCOE. The report said that both the ministers gave a tough time to the Energy Ministry for arranging LNG at a higher cost and for the dry docking of the FSRU at the Engro Terminal.

The situation led the country to undergo gas-electricity crisis and created trouble for the government. The opposition strongly criticized the government over gas and electricity crisis. The public also turned angry due to hours long load –shedding in different parts of the country.