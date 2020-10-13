UrduPoint.com
PN Chief Calls On Sindh Governor

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:21 PM

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Governor felicitated Admiral Niazi for assuming his responsibilities as the Chief of Naval Staff and hoped that under his able leadership the Pakistan Navy would become more professional and gain further excellence in dealing modern day challenges.

Governor of Sindh also appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy in countering human trafficking and other illegal activities of criminals in open sea.

Matters regarding to professional capabilities of PN, its role in protecting country's territorial water limits and other relevant issues were also discussed by the two during their meeting, said the spokesman of Sindh Governor House.

